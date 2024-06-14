Mines, projectiles, cartridges: more than 100 new samples of domestically produced ammunition have been approved for use in AFU - Ministry of Defense. PHOTOS

Since the beginning of the large-scale invasion of the Russian Armed Forces, the Ministry of Defence of Ukraine has codified and approved for use in the Defence Forces more than one hundred samples of ammunition of various types, almost half of them since the beginning of 2024.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press service of the Ministry of Defence.

It is noted that among the samples that have been codified and approved for use by the Ministry of Defence of Ukraine, the vast majority are products of the domestic defense industry. In particular, these are ammunition for small arms, melee weapons, mortar shells, artillery shells of various calibers and purposes.





In addition, the defense ministry has codified and approved about 60 samples of ammunition for various types of APCS, as well as fuzes for them.

"All of them are developed at domestic enterprises. The list includes combined-action, high-explosive, high-explosive fragmentation, and multipurpose ammunition," the MoD press service said.

They reminded that the codification and subsequent approval of a sample of weapons and military equipment of domestic production for operation with the assignment of a NATO nomenclature number allows it to be purchased at the expense of the state budget for the units of the Defence Forces of Ukraine.





