Shooting in Kyiv: Kazakh journalist Aidos Sadykov injured, in serious condition. PHOTO

Under the procedural supervision of the Kyiv City Prosecutor's Office, a pre-trial investigation was initiated into the attempted murder of a 56-year-old journalist, a citizen of Kazakhstan.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press centre of the Kyiv Prosecutor's Office.

According to preliminary information, an unknown person with a gun ran up to the car where the victim and his wife were and shot the man, after which he fled. The attempted murder took place in the Shevchenkivskyi district of the capital near the house where the couple live. The victim and his journalist wife have been living in Ukraine since 2014 and have refugee status.

The man is currently in serious condition in hospital," the statement said.

Law enforcement officers are taking measures to identify the attacker.

What is known about the victim?

According to NEW VOICE, this refers to Kazakh oppositionist Aidos Sadykov, who is known for his criticism of the Kazakh authorities.

Aidos Sadykov is a Kazakh journalist and the head of the opposition online media outlet BASE. On his YouTube channel, which he runs with his wife, he criticises the Kazakh authorities and oligarchs.

He is known for his support of the 2022 protests in Kazakhstan, when troops from the Collective Security Treaty Organisation were deployed to suppress them.

In October 2023, the oppositionist was put on a wanted list in Kazakhstan for 'inciting social, national, tribal, class or religious hatred'.

