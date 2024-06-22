Rescuer Mykola Nechyporenko died, wounded during repeated enemy attack on Nikopol region in early June. PHOTO

The life of rescuer Mykola Nechyporenko, who was wounded during an enemy attack on the Nikopol region in early June, was cut short.

This was reported by the head of the Dnipro RMA Serhii Lysak on Telegram, Censor.NET reports.

He recalls that the firefighters were extinguishing a fire that had started as a result of a Russian attack on the Nikopol region. It was at that moment that the aggressor struck again.

"The 28-year-old was severely injured. Since then, he has been fighting with all his might. But... RIP to the Hero," Lysak writes.

