In Kyiv, 4 men, posing as soldiers, attacked woman and took away 3 million UAH. They were detained. PHOTOS

Kyiv law enforcement officers detained and served suspicion notices to four men who, posing as military personnel, attacked a woman in Kyiv's Pechersk district. They sprayed tear gas into her face and took her money.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press service of the Kyiv City Prosecutor's Office.

The attackers were watching the woman

According to the investigation, four offenders followed the woman, knowing that she would be transporting UAH 3 million. In order to track her movements around the city, a tracker was installed on the victim's car. On the day of the attack, two of the group members - natives of Kherson region, aged 27 and 38 - were waiting for the woman near her home in Pechersk.

"When they saw the victim, they sprayed tear gas into her face, after which they snatched two black plastic bags containing UAH 3 million from her hands. The attackers were dressed in camouflage uniforms, posing as military personnel," the statement said.

Read more: Security guard gunned down, another one injured in Bila Tserkva jewelry store robbery, - National Police





Apprehension of offenders

It is noted that the attackers fled from the crime scene in a car owned by one of them. Then they met with two other members of the group and got into their car. The offenders spent the money at their own discretion.

All the participants in the attack were detained by law enforcement. Pre-trial restraints in the form of detention without bail have been imposed on them.

The sanction of the article provides for punishment in the form of imprisonment for up to 15 years with confiscation of property.

Read more: Police identified those involved in attack on ex-military officer in Dnipro with participation of Tyshchenko. PHOTOS



