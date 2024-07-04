Enemy shells Selydove community in Donetsk region, there are destructions. PHOTOS

On Thursday, July 4, Russian troops fired from a Uragan and dropped bombs on the Selydove community in the Donetsk region. Residential infrastructure was damaged.

This was reported in Telegram by the Selydove Municipal Military Administration, Censor.NET reports.

It is reported that at about 10:00 a.m., the enemy fired on the town of Ukrainsk, Pokrovsk district, with Uragan MLRS. The attack damaged one three-story and two five-story residential buildings.

A little more than an hour later, the invaders directed UMPB D-30SN bombs at Petrivka village and Vyshneve urban-type settlement. The enemy bombs damaged five private houses in Petrivka and six private houses in Vyshneve.

There were no casualties.

The Selydove MMA also showed photos of the consequences of today's Russian shelling.

