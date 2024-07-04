ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
9892 visitors online
News Photo War
450 0

Enemy shells Selydove community in Donetsk region, there are destructions. PHOTOS

On Thursday, July 4, Russian troops fired from a Uragan and dropped bombs on the Selydove community in the Donetsk region. Residential infrastructure was damaged.

This was reported in Telegram by the Selydove Municipal Military Administration, Censor.NET reports.

It is reported that at about 10:00 a.m., the enemy fired on the town of Ukrainsk, Pokrovsk district, with Uragan MLRS. The attack damaged one three-story and two five-story residential buildings.

Ворог обстріляв Селидівську громаду на Донеччині, є руйнування

A little more than an hour later, the invaders directed UMPB D-30SN bombs at Petrivka village and Vyshneve urban-type settlement. The enemy bombs damaged five private houses in Petrivka and six private houses in Vyshneve.

There were no casualties.

The Selydove MMA also showed photos of the consequences of today's Russian shelling.

Ворог обстріляв Селидівську громаду на Донеччині, є руйнування

Ворог обстріляв Селидівську громаду на Донеччині, є руйнування

Read more: Russians are destroying Toretsk by air in order to capture ruins later - spokesman of "Khortytsia" OSGT Voloshin

Author: 

shoot out (13528) Donetska region (3903)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on GoogleNews
 
 