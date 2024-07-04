Zelenskyy presented state awards on occasion of National Police Day. PHOTOS

On the occasion of National Police Day, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with law enforcement officers and presented state awards.

"The National Police is evacuating our people from frontline towns and villages and helping those who are under Russian fire. Police officers always arrive at the sites of hits by Russian missiles and drones, and are always among the first to provide assistance to absolutely all victims," Zelenskyy said.





In particular, the White Angels unit of the National Police of Ukraine has already rescued more than 10,000 families and almost 2,500 children from the most dangerous areas near the frontline during the full-scale war.











Today, Volodymyr Zelenskyy presented state awards to 20 National Police officers: the Orders of Courage, II and III degree, Princess Olha, III class, and Danylo Halytskyi.

During the full-scale war, about 850 officers of the National Police of Ukraine received state awards