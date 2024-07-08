Orban has already met with Xi Jinping and said that China is key force for peace in Russian-Ukrainian war. PHOTO

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban, who has arrived in Beijing, sees China as a key force in creating conditions for peace in the Russian-Ukrainian war.

Orban wrote about this on the social network X, explaining the purpose of his unannounced visit to China, Censor.NET reports.

"China is a key force in creating conditions for peace in the Russian-Ukrainian war. That is why I came to meet with President Xi in Beijing, just two months after his official visit to Budapest," Orban wrote.

He also posted a photo of his meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping.

Earlier, Censor.NET reported that Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban arrived in the Chinese capital Beijing on Monday, 8 July. During his visit, he will meet with President Xi Jinping.

Orban's visit to Moscow

On 5 July, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban paid an official visit to Moscow. In the Russian capital, he met with Russian dictator Vladimir Putin.

During a joint press conference with Putin, Orban made several statements about Russia's war against Ukraine. In particular, he stressed that Kyiv and Moscow's positions on peace are "very far apart".

In turn, a number of European leaders reacted rather sharply to the Hungarian prime minister's visit to Moscow. They stressed that Orban did not represent the EU in Russia during his meeting with Putin.

Before his visit to Moscow, Orban visited Kyiv. On 2 July, he met with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.