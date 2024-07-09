Czech activists spill blood on Russian embassy in Prague after massive attack on Ukraine. VIDEO&PHOTOS

In response to Russia's massive shelling of Ukraine on 8 July, Czech activists doused the Russian Embassy in Prague with a red liquid imitating blood.

According to Censor.NET, the video and photos of the rally were posted on the social network X.

For example, two Czech activists, a man and a woman, poured a red liquid imitating blood on the Russian embassy in Prague.

According to the description below the video, the liquid contained in the two buckets was ketchup.

"Another 10 kg of ketchup arrived at the terrorists' representative office," the statement said.

After the activists emptied the buckets of liquid, the police approached them.

Massive shelling of Ukraine on 8 July

On the morning of 8 July, Russian troops carried out a massive missile attack on Ukraine. The invaders fired more than 40 missiles of various types at Ukraine. In particular, at Kyiv, Dnipro, Kryvyi Rih, Sloviansk, and Kramatorsk.

In Kyiv, residential buildings, infrastructure and two children's hospitals, including the largest children's hospital in Ukraine,Okhmatdyt, were damaged.

In Kryvyi Rih, a rocket hit a business and a residential area. According to the latest reports, 11 people were killed and more than 40 others sustained injuries of varying severity.

In Dnipro, there were hits in two districts: a service station was damaged in one location and a multi-storey building in the other. One person was reported dead and one injured.