Ministry of Defence is testing new lightweight model of body armour. PHOTO

The Ministry of Defence of Ukraine is conducting laboratory tests of a new lightweight bulletproof vest model. This vest is lightweight, mobile, and easy to manoeuvre.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press service of the Ministry of Defence.

The model has already been tested at the Intelligence School of the Airborne Assault Troops of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and received positive feedback. The last stage is currently underway - laboratory testing.

The new vest is made of reinforced ceramic-composite materials, providing Class 6 protection. The size range is from S to XL in two configurations, with weights from 7.5kg to 12kg, compared to 10.5kg to 17.5kg for the modular models.

The vest has a quick release function and can be equipped with additional elements: neck and shoulder protection, shoulder pads, groin protection, tactical load-bearing belt, tailbone protection, hip protection and buoyancy elements. There are special anatomical pads for women. The product also includes separate pockets for soft and hard ballistic protection and removable shock absorber tabs.

Upon completion of laboratory tests, the vest will be transferred to the Armed Forces, the Ministry of Defence said.