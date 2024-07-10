Soldiers of 225th Separate Assault Brigade and 223rd Marine Battalion break out of 70-day encirclement: they held circular defence around the clock. PHOTO

A combined group of soldiers from the 225th Separate Assault Brigade and the 223rd Marine Battalion, who had been in position for 70 days without rotation, have left the 70-day encirclement.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press centre of the 225th Separate Assault Brigade.

"The operation to break through the logistics route to the guys who were surrounded lasted for more than two months. While we were trying to clear the way, the fighters held a circular defence, repelling the occupiers' attacks around the clock. The only way to supply them was through drones, which we used to deliver ammunition, food and water," the statement said.

It is also noted that despite being injured and under constant pressure from the enemy, the soldiers held their position and were withdrawn for rotation as soon as possible.

Watch more: Soldiers of 58th SMIB destroyed 17 enemy targets in just one day, destroying enemy logistics and equipment. VIDEO

"The position is ours, the way is unblocked. Look at the real Heroes, they are among us, doing hard work every day. We are proud to serve with such tigers, titans and rexes! The guys are now in hospital, recovering," the battalion summarises.