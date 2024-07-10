Yuliia Fesiuk, 21-year-old student of National Pedagogical Drahomanov University was killed as result of shelling of Kyiv on July 8. PHOTO

During a massive attack by Russian invaders in Kyiv on July 8, Yuliia Fesiuk, a student of the National Pedagogical Drahomanov University, was killed. She would have turned 22 on July 10.

This was reported by the National Pedagogical Drahomanov University, Censor.NET reports.

"On 8 July, a student of our university, who was studying at the Educational and Research Institute of Public Management and Administration, Yuliia Fesiuk, was killed in Kyiv during a massive shelling. She was a very kind, compassionate person, always ready to help!



We express our sincere condolences to her family and friends... RIP to our girl," the statement said.

Read more: Rocket strike on Kyiv on July 8: death toll rises to 34

The mayor of the Zdolbuniv community in the Rivne region, Vladyslav Sukhliak, also reported the death of Yulia.

"Words cannot express all the pain and sadness. May her bright soul rest in peace, and may we find the strength to survive this difficult time... We condole with the community. Our thoughts and prayers are with you... Only total hatred for the aggressor country! Disappear from the face of the Earth!" - he said.

Missile attack on Kyiv on 8 July

As reported, on the morning of July 8, the occupiers launched missiles at the territory of Ukraine, with the main attack on Kyiv and Dnipro.

As a result of the missile attack on Kyiv, the damage was recorded in 7 districts of the city - Solomianskyi, Dniprovskyi, Darnytskyi, Sviatoshynskyi, Desnianskyi, Shevchenkivskyi and Holosiivskyi.

Later, it became known that there was a strike at Okhmatdyt Hospital in Kyiv, there were destructions. As a result of the Russian attack, the hospital buildings were damaged, some of the medical facility's buildings were destroyed, and windows and glass were smashed. More than 600 patients were evacuated from the largest multidisciplinary children's hospital in Ukraine, Okhmatdyt, 100 of them to other hospitals, 50 people were injured, including 7 children.

In Kyiv, a residential building in the Shevchenkivskyi district was also hit: one entranceway was completely destroyed, and 12 people were killed.

On 8 July, the ADONIS medical centre on the left bank of Kyiv was destroyed in a missile attack. Five doctors and two patients were killed. The premises of the ISIDA Livoberezhna outpatient medical center, which is located in the same building, were also damaged.

See more: Russian attack on Pivnichny MPP on July 8 in Kryvyi Rih: list of names of dead employees of enterprise was published. PHOTOS