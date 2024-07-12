Russians shelled Myrnohrad and Kostiantynivka in Donetsk region. Four people killed, nine more wounded. PHOTOS

At least four people died and nine others were wounded in hostile shelling in Donetsk region on 12 July.

This was reported by the head of the Donetsk Regional Military Administration Vadym Filashkin, Censor.NET reports.

In particular, Myrnohrad came under hostile fire for the second day in a row. Two hits were recorded in the city: near the administrative building and near a public transport stop. Two people were killed and six wounded.

Kostiantynivka also came under hostile fire. A hit was recorded on the territory of the enterprise. Two people were killed and three others were wounded.

The head of the military administration called on residents of frontline settlements to evacuate to safe places to save their lives.

He also showed photos of the consequences of today's Russian shelling of the Donetsk region.

