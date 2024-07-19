Ruscists shelled Bilozerka in Kherson region in morning: two people were killed, 5 wounded. PHOTOS (updated)

This morning, Russian invaders shelled a residential building in Bilozerka, Kherson region.

This was reported by the head of the RMA, Oleksandr Prokudin.

He noted that Russian troops had opened fire on a residential building in Bilozerka.

"As a result, a 72-year-old local resident sustained fatal injuries in her own home. My condolences to the family and friends of the deceased," he said in a statement.

Later, it became known that the body of a woman had been removed from the rubble. The death toll from the Russian shelling has risen to 2.

"The occupants shelled Bilozerka with "Grad" multiple rocket launchers, launching about forty shells. As a result, six dozen civilian buildings were damaged," said Prokudin.

He also noted that there were wounded, including medical workers, as a result of the shelling.

Updated information

Later, Prokudin clarified that as of 11:40 a.m., two people were killed and five injured.

"A 43-year-old man was taken to hospital with explosive injuries, concussion, shrapnel wounds to the back of the head and thigh. A 69-year-old healthcare worker was injured in her own apartment due to the shock wave. She sustained contusion, concussion and blast injury. The victim was provided with medical aid on the spot," he said.

Local residents, aged 52 and 39, sustained contusions and blast injuries. They were also provided with the necessary assistance on the spot.

A paramedic who was helping the victims was also hit by a Russian drone. The 26-year-old woman was hospitalised with explosive injuries and contusion.

