Occupiers shelled 3 districts of Donetsk region, there are injuries and destruction. PHOTOS
Russian troops continue to shell the territory of the Donetsk region.
This was reported by the head of the Donetsk Regional Military Administration Vadym Filashkin on Telegram, Censor.NET reports.
Pokrovsk district
In Kurakhove, the private sector and the territory of an agricultural enterprise were shelled, and in Vovchenka, the industrial zone was shelled. In Selydove, a person was wounded and an enterprise and a car were damaged. In the Pokrovske district, 30 private houses, 7 multi-story buildings, 2 administrative buildings, 2 industrial buildings, a non-residential building, and 17 cars were damaged.
Kramatorsk district
In Lyman, a person was injured, an administrative building, 2 enterprises, and an infrastructure facility were damaged; in Yampil, a person was injured, 3 houses, 2 outbuildings, and a garage were destroyed. In the Illinivska district, 8 objects were damaged: 4 in Oleksandr-Kalynove and 4 in Zoria. A house was destroyed in Kostiantynivka.
Bakhmut district
In the Chasiv Yar district, 2 people were injured, 6 private houses, 2 multi-story buildings, and a non-residential building were damaged. In Toretsk, 2 people were injured, 11 houses, an administrative building, and an infrastructure facility were damaged.
Please wait...
Forgot your password or login? Restore password