Occupiers shelled 3 districts of Donetsk region, there are injuries and destruction. PHOTOS

Russian troops continue to shell the territory of the Donetsk region.

This was reported by the head of the Donetsk Regional Military Administration Vadym Filashkin on Telegram, Censor.NET reports.

Pokrovsk district

In Kurakhove, the private sector and the territory of an agricultural enterprise were shelled, and in Vovchenka, the industrial zone was shelled. In Selydove, a person was wounded and an enterprise and a car were damaged. In the Pokrovske district, 30 private houses, 7 multi-story buildings, 2 administrative buildings, 2 industrial buildings, a non-residential building, and 17 cars were damaged.

Kramatorsk district

In Lyman, a person was injured, an administrative building, 2 enterprises, and an infrastructure facility were damaged; in Yampil, a person was injured, 3 houses, 2 outbuildings, and a garage were destroyed. In the Illinivska district, 8 objects were damaged: 4 in Oleksandr-Kalynove and 4 in Zoria. A house was destroyed in Kostiantynivka.

See also: Russian army continues offensive in several frontline areas in Donetsk region. Avdiivka - Pokrovsk area is the hottest spot, - British intelligence

Bakhmut district

In the Chasiv Yar district, 2 people were injured, 6 private houses, 2 multi-story buildings, and a non-residential building were damaged. In Toretsk, 2 people were injured, 11 houses, an administrative building, and an infrastructure facility were damaged.





