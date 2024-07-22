More than 20 models of special light vehicles have been put into service in Armed Forces of Ukraine since beginning of year - Ministry of Defence. PHOTO

Since the beginning of 2024, the Ministry of Defence has codified and put into service in the Armed Forces of Ukraine more than 20 models of special light vehicles designed for cross-country travel and waterborne tasks.



Thus, the list of codified designs includes products of well-known manufacturers of all-terrain light vehicles from the United States, Asia and Europe. In particular, the new models include dune buggies (small light off-road vehicles), motorcycles with electric and internal combustion engines, four- and six-wheeled ATVs and hexacycles. In addition, jet skis - vehicles for travelling on water - have been codified for the needs of defence forces.

As noted, the range of applications of such vehicles at the front is quite wide. Light all-terrain vehicles are used to move personnel and cargo in difficult terrain and lack of roads, to evacuate the wounded, to provide logistical support for positions on the front line, to conduct reconnaissance or as mobile firing points.

It is worth noting that, for example, in 2023, the arsenal of the defence forces was replenished with 7 models of such vehicles.



According to the Main Directorate for Life Cycle Support of Armaments and Military Equipment, the procedure for obtaining a NATO nomenclature code for a new model of armaments and military equipment has been simplified to 10 days. Samples of domestically produced weapons and military equipment that have been codified are allowed to be procured at the expense of the state budget.