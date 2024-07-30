Man tried to leave Ukraine for $7,000 in luggage compartment of truck, - State Border Service. VIDEO&PHOTOS

The truck driver tried to smuggle the "passenger" abroad in an equipped cache in the luggage compartment of the truck. The men were detained by border guards.

"On the transit section of the Odesa-Reni motorway, border guards of the Bilhorod-Dnistrovskyi detachment detained a 38-year-old truck driver who was trying to smuggle his 'passenger' abroad. The 28-year-old traveller found the carrier through online resources, trusting his promises of a safe and reliable route," the statement said.

As noted, the driver arranged a special hiding place in the luggage compartment of the truck, where he placed his "client". For this service, the offender was to receive a reward of $7,000.

However, border guards prevented the plan from being implemented, and the offenders were detained.

A report was sent to the National Police regarding the driver, which revealed signs of a crime under Art. 332 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine "Illegal transportation of persons across the state border of Ukraine". A report on administrative offence under Art. 204-1 of the Code of Administrative Offences was drawn up against the passenger, the case was referred to court.