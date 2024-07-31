Night attack of "Shaheds" in Kyiv region: 16 houses in 5 districts of region were damaged. PHOTOS (updated)

At night, Russian invaders attacked the Kyiv region with attack drones.

This was reported by the press service of the RMA, Censor.NET reports.

"The alert lasted more than 7 hours. Air defense forces were operating in the region. All enemy targets were shot down. There were no hits to residential or critical infrastructure. There were no civilian casualties.



As of 9:30 a.m., there is information about the damage to 13 private houses in four districts of Kyiv region. Debris damaged the facades, roofs, and windows. Rescuers extinguished a fire in one of these houses," the statement said.

Most of the drones crashed outside of populated areas.

The Ministry of Internal Affairs also made public the consequences of the Russian attack.

At 3:10 p.m. Kravchenko updated the information: "It is already known that 16 private houses, 4 outbuildings, one enterprise, an administrative building and a car were damaged by falling debris.

The damage was recorded in five districts of the region."









As a reminder, on the night of 31 July 2024, Ukraine's air defense forces destroyed 89 Russian attack UAVs.

