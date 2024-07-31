4 law enforcement officers who unreasonably accrued more than UAH 2.6 million of combat pay to subordinates will be tried - SBI. PHOTO

SBI officers completed a pre-trial investigation into four law enforcement officers from Donetsk region who organised a criminal scheme to unjustifiably charge combat bonuses to their employees.

As noted, the indictment has been sent to court.

How much money was paid out unreasonably?

The head of one of the inter-district departments of a law enforcement agency in Donetsk region, in collusion with two heads of district departments and the chief accountant of the department, unreasonably issued 24 combat bonuses to his subordinates.

In particular, for several months, they had been providing false information about the participation of their employees in hostilities.

According to the results of the forensic economic examination, the amount of damage caused to the state is over UAH 2.6 million.

Four law enforcement officers are accused of forgery in office, embezzlement of property on an especially large scale during martial law by prior conspiracy (Art. 191(4), (5), Art. 366(1), (2) of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

As noted, two of the accused are in custody.

The movable and immovable property of the defendants was seized.

