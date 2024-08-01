Second Ukrainian corvette "Hetman Ivan Vyhovskyi" is launched in Turkey. PHOTOS

On Thursday, 1 August, the second Ukrainian Ada-type corvette Hetman Ivan Vyhovsky (F-212) was launched in Turkey. The launching ceremony took place at the RMK Marine shipyard in Istanbul.

The event was attended by First Lady Olena Zelenska, Minister of Defence of Ukraine Rustem Umierov, Commander of the Navy Oleksii Neizhpapa, owner of Baykar Khaluk Bayraktar, and Hero of Ukraine Mustafa Dzhemiliev.

This is the second corvette Ankara is building for Ukraine. On 2 October 2022, the Ivan Mazepa corvette, which is being built for the Ukrainian Navy, was launched in Turkey. This name was given to the corvette by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

What preceded it?

The Ministry of Defence of Ukraine signed a contract for the construction of two corvettes with Turkish companies in December 2020. The first corvette for the Ukrainian Navy was laid down in Turkey in September 2021.

The corvette will be equipped with a 76-calibre artillery system, cruise anti-ship missiles, the MICA VL anti-aircraft missile system and other weapons and electronic warfare equipment.

Earlier, Vice Admiral Oleksii Neizhpapa, commander of the Ukrainian Navy, said that the Hetman Ivan Mazepa corvette would join the Ukrainian military fleet in 2014.

