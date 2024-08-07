He defrauded servicemen and their relatives for UAH 600 thousand: Kyiv resident served notice of suspicion of fraud. PHOTO

A Kyiv resident who sold non-existent goods for the military via the Internet was served a notice of suspicion of fraud.

This was reported by the Office of the Prosecutor General, Censor.NET reports.

As noted, the suspect found ads on social media from military wives, volunteers, and military personnel looking to buy thermal imagers, electronic warfare systems, drones, first aid kits, tourniquets, and other military equipment. The man told them that he was doing volunteer work and could help them buy all these things. He accepted prepayments for the goods on his bank card.

Later, after receiving the money, the man would create a waybill through his personal account in the mail application, which he would send to the buyers to confirm that he had actually sent something. Instead of the ordered goods, he put soft toys, plastic cups, matches, and empty boxes in the parcels. After sending such a parcel, the pseudo-volunteer stopped contacting the customers.

It is also reported that the man posed as a soldier who was allegedly in the combat zone and collected money to repair the car.

The Prosecutor General's Office reported that 19 victims have been identified, who were defrauded of UAH 600,000 by the pseudo-volunteer.

