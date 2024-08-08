Syrskyi says he is working "starting point" amid Russian border breakthrough. PHOTO
Oleksandr Syrskyi, the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, posted a photo of the "starting point" against the backdrop of the Russian border breakthrough in the Kursk region.
Syrsky posted the photo on Telegram, Censor.NET reports.
The head of the department signed the photo: "Working in the starting point". Syrsky did not provide any further details.
Note that the starting point is the place from which units begin to move during an offensive.
As a reminder, on 5 August, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that Syrskyi had been working in the combat zone for several days.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password