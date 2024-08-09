Over UAH 1.5 billion allocated for defense needs were misappropriated - 28 officials exposed across Ukraine. PHOTOS

As a result of the investigation, 28 people were notified of suspicion. These include employees of the Ministry of Defence, military units, TCRs and SSs, RMAs and city councils across Ukraine.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press centre of the Prosecutor General's Office.

Under the procedural supervision of the specialised defence prosecutor's offices, the Prosecutor General's Office, together with the SBI, the SSU, the NPU, the SIO, and the BES, in cooperation with the leadership of the Ministry of Defense and the Armed Forces conducted a large-scale special operation to expose organisers and participants of criminal schemes to embezzle budget funds allocated for the defence of Ukraine. The total amount of losses to the state is over UAH 1.5 billion.

Who was involved in the embezzlement

According to the investigation, employees of the Ministry of Defence, military units, TCRs and SSs, regional military administrations and city councils, as well as directors of enterprises in many regions of Ukraine were involved in the embezzlement.

As a result of the investigation, 28 people were served a notice of suspicion, including 9 members of organised criminal groups.

The suspects include the head of a department of the Ministry of Defence of Ukraine, the head of the TCR and SS in Donetsk region, more than 7 employees of military units in Donetsk, Odesa, Dnipro, Kyiv and Cherkasy regions, 5 employees of city councils in Poltava and Dnipro regions, as well as representatives of commercial structures.

What the suspects are charged with

The suspects are charged with embezzlement and misappropriation of budget funds during the procurement of goods at inflated prices and overstatement of the cost of works, improper performance of duties, negligence in the acceptance of low-quality uniforms for the Armed Forces, forgery and use of forged documents.

One of the suspects, the head of the Defence Ministry's Main Directorate, is charged with obstructing the lawful activities of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and other military formations. Knowing about the state contract, he entered into an additional agreement and unjustifiably transferred state funds to the company.

As part of the investigation, law enforcement officers conducted more than 65 searches in institutions and organisations throughout Ukraine (Western, Central, Southern and Eastern regions).

The issue of choosing a measure of restraint for the suspects is currently being decided. The investigative actions in the criminal proceedings are ongoing.











As noted, this is the second large-scale law enforcement operation to expose the organisers and participants of criminal schemes on embezzlement of budget funds allocated for the needs of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. Previously, 30 people were served with notices of suspicion, more than 70 searches were conducted, and the total amount of damage caused to the state is over UAH 138 million.