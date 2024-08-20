Day in Kharkiv region: Four civilians were injured in shelling. PHOTOS

Over the last day, the enemy used two X-38 missiles, three KABs and one FPV drone against civilian infrastructure and unarmed residents of Kharkiv region.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the head of the Kharkiv Regional Military District Administration, Oleh Syniehubov.

On the morning of 20 August, the enemy attacked Kupyansk-Vuzlovyi, and information on damage and casualties is being clarified.

At night, Russians shelled Borova. Three private houses were damaged as a result of the shelling.

on 19 August at 23:30 a 47-year-old man suffered as a result of hostile shelling in Kupyansk. Private households were damaged.

In the village of Kozacha Lopan. A residential building in Odnorobivka burned after a Russian shelling.

At around 17:00, the enemy attacked Kupyansk, damaging a house and a car.

On 19 August, Russians attacked Kozacha Lopan twice. As a result of the shelling, reeds burned on an area of 2 hectares and two houses were damaged. A man and a woman aged 54 were injured.

Destruction and fires as a result of Russian shelling were also recorded in the settlements of Nyzhche Solone, Andriivka, and Novoosynove.

See more: SSU detains two female collaborators in Kharkiv region. PHOTO



























