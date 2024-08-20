Russian Ministry of Defence announces creation of Belgorod, Bryansk and Kursk grouping of troops - Russian media. PHOTO

Russian Defence Minister Andrei Belousov said that the Russian army has three new groups of troops - Belgorod, Bryansk and Kursk.

He said this at a meeting of the Coordination Council on Military Security of Border Areas, Censor.NET reports.

The council is headed by Belousov himself. In addition, it includes deputy ministers, regional heads and representatives of the General Staff, including "commanders of the Belgorod, Kursk and Bryansk groups".

Watch more: Propagandist Polynkov demands not to exchange Russian conscripts captured in Kursk region. VIDEO

They are responsible for "protecting citizens and territories from attacks by unmanned aerial vehicles and other means of attack".

According to the Russian service of Radio Liberty, previously, separate groups of Russian army troops operated only on the territory of Ukraine.

From now on, the Coordination Council for Military Security of Border Territories will manage the actions of the army groups.