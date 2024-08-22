Day in Donetsk region: 4 people were killed and 3 wounded as result of shelling by Russian Federation. PHOTOS

Russian troops shelled the Donetsk region 16 times during the day, as a result of which 4 people died.

This was announced by the head of the RMA, Vadym Filashkin, Censor.NET reports.

Pokrovsk district

The private sector is under attack in Kurakhove, Hirnik, and Vesely Hay.2 houses were destroyed in Uspenivka.In Selidovo, 1 person was injured, 10 trade pavilions were damaged; in Ukrainsk, 1 person died, 2 five-story buildings were damaged. 2 private houses were destroyed in Myrnohrad.

Kramatorsk district

Russians killed 1 person in Kostiantynivka, damaged 3 private houses. 3 high-rise buildings, 3 administrative buildings, 2 production premises, 3 power lines, a gas pipeline, and 3 cars.8 houses and 2 power lines were damaged in Pleshchiivka of the Illiniv community; 3 objects were damaged in Zoria.

Bakhmut district

A person was killed and a house was damaged in Petrivka, Toretska community. In the Chasiv Yar district, 7 private houses, a high-rise building, an administrative building, and an infrastructure facility were damaged.

The Russians shelled populated areas of the Donetsk region 16 times in one day. 3,174 people, including 246 children, were evacuated from the front line.

According to Filashkin, during August 21, the Russians killed 4 residents of the Donetsk region: in Siversk, Ukrainsk, Kostiantynivka, and Petrivka. 3 more people in the region were injured during the day.

