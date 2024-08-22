Consequences of drone strike on "Marinovka" airfield in Volgograd region of RF. PHOTOS

Photos of the aftermath of a Ukrainian drone attack on the Marinovka military airfield in the Volgograd region of Russia have appeared on social media.

Satellite images show several completely destroyed hangars, as well as places with damaged warehouses.









In the photo "from the ground" you can see in more detail the condition of the hangars and what exactly hit them.







According to open data, frontline reconnaissance aircraft Su-24MR of the 2nd Separate Reconnaissance Aviation Squadron (military unit 77978) of the 4th Air Force and Air Defense Command, formed on January 1, 2014 from the aviation squadron of the 6970th Air Base, which is part of the 7th Aerospace Defense Brigade, are deployed at the airfield.