Soldiers of 24th SMB defending Chasiv Yar: "There is no hope for peace talks". VIDEO&PHOTOS

Soldiers of the 24th SMB showed journalists Chasiv Yar. Due to Russian shelling, almost nothing remained of the town. They told about the situation in the town and expressed their opinion on the сapture of Russian territories in the Kursk region by the Ukrainian Armed Forces.

According to Censor.NET, this is shown in a new video by the Ukrainian Witness project in the town of Chasiv Yar, Donetsk region. For several months now, the Russians have been wiping it out with GABs, artillery, and other weapons. As of the end of August 2024, the town has been almost completely reduced to rubble.

Read more: Soldiers of 24th SMB oppose dismissal of Brigade Commander Colonel Holishevskyi. VIDEO

"The situation in the city is tense," says the deputy commander of the 1st rifle battalion of the 24th SMB, a fighter with the nickname Bodia. - "Tense, bad, but controlled. The Russians storm, then complain to be taken out because they have a lot of '300ths' (wounded). This is how a typical day in Chasiv Yar looks like."

Deputy commander of the 1st rifle battalion of the 24th Brigade, fighter with the pseudonym Bodia

See more: Occupiers launch artillery strike on Kostiantynivka in Donetsk region, 1 person killed. PHOTOS

A scout from the 1st Infantry Battalion with the call sign Bilorus (Belarusian - ed. note) is fighting in the unit. During the last report of the project about Chasiv Yar, which was published by "Ukrainian Witness" in July, journalists heard the soldier talking on the radio with the battalion commander. At the time, Bilorus was the only one of the five soldiers who was not hit by enemy artillery. Today, he continues to defend Chasiv Yar from the Russian invasion. The soldier shared his opinion on possible peace talks with Russia.

A scout with the 1st rifle battalion of the 24th SMB, a fighter with the pseudonym "Diver"

"There is no hope for negotiations," says the scout. - "It's not certain that they will end in our favour. And with whom to negotiate? It's the same as if a neighbour comes to you and says - I'll take your piglet, slaughter it and eat it. I'd rather smash his face in."

Read more: Russians increase number of inspections of civilians in occupied territories of south - NRC

The boys say they were very happy when they heard the news from Kursk.

"This is a breakthrough for our country," says Belorus. "Our comrades in arms who are now in captivity will have hope for an exchange. This is a great morale booster! Moreover, it shows our Western partners that we are not just sitting here. We are working."