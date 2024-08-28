Since beginning of this year, twice as many Ukrainian weapons have been authorized for operation in Armed Forces as in whole 2023 - Ministry of Defence. PHOTO

Over almost 8 months of this year, the Ministry of Defence of Ukraine has codified and authorized for operation in the units of the Armed Forces of Ukraine twice as many samples of Ukrainian-made weapons and military equipment as in the whole of last year. In 2023, this figure was more than 200 samples of domestic weapons and military equipment.

According to Censor.NET, citing the Ministry of Defence, Deputy Defence Minister Oleksandr Serhii said this in his blog on Ukrinform.

According to him, over the two and a half years of large-scale Russian aggression, Ukraine's defence industry has demonstrated a significant increase in production. Ukrainian weapons manufacturers have also mastered the production of innovative weapons and military equipment.

Read more: Ministry of Defense is developing new dry rations to meet religious, medical and ethical needs of military

He specified that since February 2022, almost 190 unmanned aerial systems (of various types and purposes), about 40 ground robotic systems, and more than 150 ammunition of various modifications (most of them for drones) have been approved for delivery to the troops. Ukrainian weapons manufacturers also produce electronic warfare equipment, armoured vehicles, self-propelled artillery, special equipment, small arms, etc. Some Ukrainian-made weapons are unique in terms of their characteristics, and this has been proven by the results of their use in combat. For example, Ukraine is a world leader in some types of drones.

The Deputy Minister stressed that the development of the domestic defence industry remains an absolute priority due to the large needs of the Defence Forces for weapons and equipment.

Read more: Defense Ministry plans to reconstruct military hospitals in 12 cities in two years - Umierov