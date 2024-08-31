Day in Donetsk region: enemy shelled 8 settlements, 1 person was killed. PHOTOS

Over the last day, 2,256 hostile attacks were registered along the frontline and in the residential sector of the Donetsk region. Eight localities came under fire: the towns of Hirnyk, Kurakhove, Lyman, Toretsk, and the villages of Malynivka, Minkivka, Oleksiyivka, and Ray Oleksandrivka.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the head of the Donetsk Regional Military Administration Vadym Filashkin.

Pokrovsk district

Russians attacked Kurakhove with Uragan MLRS, cannon artillery, and artillery, killing a civilian and wounding six others. An apartment block and 5 private houses, a hospital, 5 grocery stores, and market stalls were destroyed.

One person died as a result of shelling in Hirnyk, and three private houses were damaged.

1 house was damaged in Horishne. Two buildings and a gas pipeline were damaged in Myrnohrad. In Dobropillia, 2 administrative buildings, 7 houses, and an industrial area were destroyed. An industrial area was damaged in the Kryvyi Rih district. An infrastructure facility was destroyed in Pokrovsk. The Mariinka and Hrodivka districts are under constant fire.

Kramatorsk district

In the Lyman district, 5 houses were destroyed in Zarichne and 1 in Torske. In Rai Oleksandrivka of the Mykolaiv district, 3 houses were damaged.

Bakhmut district

A house in Druzhba was damaged. In the Chasiv Yar district, 11 multi-story buildings, 3 private houses, and a non-residential building were damaged.

A civilian was wounded in Toretsk and a private house was damaged.

"In addition, after midnight today, the occupiers attacked Pokrovsk, Myrnohrad, Dobropillia, and Bilytske," the regional police added.

