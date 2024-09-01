Strike on grain trucks in Sumy region: Russian Federation spreads fakes about destruction of a convoy of equipment moving to Sudzha. PHOTOS

Russians spread false information about a strike on grain trucks in the Sumy district, reporting that they had allegedly destroyed a convoy of vehicles heading to Sudzha, Kursk region of the Russian Federation.

This was reported by the Prosecutor's Office of the Sumy region, Censor.NET reports.

"The enemy is using its resources to spread information about the alleged elimination of a convoy of vehicles heading to Suzha. However, the photos clearly show that the trucks were waiting to load soybeans and were standing near the field.

This is yet another crime of terrorists against civilians in violation of the laws and customs of war," the prosecutor's office said in a statement.

Also read: One person killed and four injured in Russian missile attack on Sumy region

On 31 August 2024, at around 20:30, the enemy launched a missile attack on a convoy of grain trucks on the Sumy-Kharkiv route near the village of Verkhnia Syrovatka, Sumy district. As a result of the attack, a 23-year-old truck driver was killed and 4 other drivers were wounded. One truck caught fire and about 20 others were damaged.



















