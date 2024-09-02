In Zaporizhzhia, Dutch Prime Minister Schoof announces new aid package for Ukraine worth more than 200 million euros. PHOTOS

On Monday, September 2, Dutch Prime Minister Dick Schoof made an unannounced visit to Zaporizhzhia, where he announced a new aid package worth more than 200 million euros. This assistance will be primarily aimed at protecting and repairing energy infrastructure.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the Dutch Prime Minister's post on the social network X.

In Zaporizhzhia, the head of the Dutch government and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy visited one of the city's educational institutions.

Schoof assured that Ukraine can count on further support and engagement from the Netherlands. He also expressed his admiration for the city's residents who continue to live several dozen kilometers from the frontline.

In addition, he announced a new aid package for Ukraine worth more than 200 million euros.

"We must do everything we can to help Ukraine continue to move forward. Not only on the front lines, but also in the everyday lives of people. That is why the Netherlands is providing a significant new support package worth more than 200 million euros," said Schoof.

This aid package will be aimed primarily at protecting and repairing energy infrastructure and also provides additional funding for humanitarian assistance.

"People in Ukraine have the right to live in freedom and security. And stopping Russia's attacks on Ukraine is in the security interests of both the Netherlands and Europe as a whole. This is a conviction that we all share," the politician emphasized.

By the way, this is Dick Schoof's first visit to Ukraine since he took office as Prime Minister of the Netherlands.

