Petro Poroshenko handed over to the 112th TDF Brigade two systems for countering enemy intelligence assets "Ai-Petri" and a UAV complex "Poseidon".

"The Poseidon tactical UAV complex consists of three aircraft and two control stations. The soldiers of the brigade have been trained in the operation of Poseidons. This complex has a very stable "anti-jam", has enhanced protection against enemy electronic warfare and is guaranteed to provide information to our military," the politician said.

The EU leader also called on the authorities to cancel the ineffective decision to withdraw military personal income tax from community budgets and return the funds to the brigades' accounts. According to Poroshenko, this will allow the military to quickly cover their needs.

"We once fought very hard to ensure that the brigades did not have to pay taxes that the military pay at their permanent destination. We wanted a significant part of these funds to remain on the brigades' accounts. Last fall, these funds were withdrawn from local budgets. Today, the government, the Ministry of Finance, and the SSSCIP are forced to recognize the error of this decision.

We consider this unacceptable. At least 50% of the personal income tax paid on military salaries should remain on the accounts of the brigades. The brigades should decide for themselves what they want to buy today - FPV drones, or "I-Petri", or electronic warfare systems, or spare parts for equipment, or tires, or all the things we are currently supplying to the front," Poroshenko said.

As a reminder, in August 2022, Petro Poroshenko announced a major deal with the manufacturers of Poseidon UAVs. The drones have a range of up to 150 kilometers and an altitude of up to 4000 meters. This is a reconnaissance battalion-level complex that works for the benefit of all brigades in the area of responsibility, reconnaissance and artillery guidance, and large-caliber fire adjustment.

In November 2023, Poroshenko invested his own funds in the development of the latest electronic warfare system "Ai-Petri". The investment amounted to UAH 200 million. Dozens of these systems are already operating at the front.

