In Poltava region, SSU uncovered head of MSEC and officials of district hospital who made money on mobilization evasion scheme. PHOTO

The SSU uncovered in Poltava region the head of the regional medical and social expert commission, officials of the Poltava district hospital and their accomplice who helped conscripts evade mobilisation.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press service of the SSU in Poltava region.

The defendants searched for people among their circle who wanted to avoid military service. In exchange for money, the officials offered to falsify medical documents for women liable for military service to obtain a disability group 2 and further formalize custody of them. These documents became the basis for postponing conscription and gave the right to travel abroad. Officials "stamped" fictitious certificates for the clients' wives, who did not even undergo medical examinations but only bought the documents.

The cost of the service was estimated at more than 9 thousand dollars. According to intelligence, about 50 people used the scheme.

Law enforcement officers detained the organizer of the scheme and his accomplice while receiving the second tranche of the bribe from a client.

During the searches of the offenders' places of work and residence, law enforcement officers seized the items:

copies of documents of persons who contacted the organisers of the illegal scheme;

bank cards, over UAH 1 million, over USD 115 thousand and EUR 5 thousand in cash

The organiser of the scheme was served a notice of suspicion under Part 3 Article 368 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine - acceptance of an offer, promise or receipt of an unlawful benefit by an official. His accomplice was served a notice of suspicion of aiding and abetting in the said crime. The issue of choosing a measure of restraint is being decided.

The Security Service initiated an examination of all medical documents of the said MSEC, which have signs of fictitiousness.