Shelling in Zaporizhzhia: enemy strikes 6 times at civilian infrastructure. PHOTO

Between 22:19 and 23:04, the enemy struck 6 times at Zaporizhzhia and the area.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the State Emergency Service of Ukraine.

"Rescuers evacuated residents of the damaged apartment blocks. Firefighters extinguished the fire in a car and the balcony of one of the apartments. Emergency work was carried out to dismantle the destroyed structures of the entrance to the apartments," the statement said.

The State Emergency Service reported that one woman was unblocked from her apartment.

As a reminder, on the evening of 22 September, Russian occupants attacked Zaporizhzhia and injured 9 people.

