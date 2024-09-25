Units at front will receive vehicles, FPV drones, Tsukorok detectors and EW equipment worth UAH 30 million. PHOTO

Petro Poroshenko is taking another shipment to the frontline for the Armed Forces worth over UAH 30 million. The soldiers will receive reconnaissance drones, FPV drones, drone detectors, electronic warfare equipment, vehicles, etc.

The politician emphasises that for Ukraine to win, it needs a technologically equipped, modern army capable of effectively resisting the enemy.

"Today you see drone detectors here. Those who have been waiting for Tsukoroks (Sugar Cube), the time has come. "The Mavics, which are used not only for reconnaissance, but also for dropping and destroying the enemy. Molfar and Hunter drones, which are named after my friend, the battalion commander, a hero of Ukraine with the call sign "Hunter" - we have already supplied 35 thousand of them, and purchased 40 thousand," Poroshenko shows FPV drones.





"We have received data that the state, the State Special Communications Service, purchased only 225,000 drones for 40 billion hryvnias of taxpayers' money, which they took from local councils. Imagine that we have purchased almost 20% of what the state has purchased. We are not going to put up with this. Because every day of delay means additional risks for our military," the EU leader said.

"I really hope that the state, even in these difficult times, will learn from us. Because volunteers are exhausted, people are getting poorer, and opportunities to donate are shrinking. And the number of applications is growing like an avalanche. This means that the state must work more efficiently," Poroshenko said.

