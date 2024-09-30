Negotiations between Sybiha and Szijjarto begin in Budapest. PHOTO (updated)

On Monday, 30 September, Ukraine's Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha arrived in Hungary on a working visit.

This was reported by the press service of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine, Censor.NET informs.

"In Budapest, the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Andrii Sybiha and the Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade of Hungary Peter Szijjarto have started one-on-one talks," the statement said.





Earlier it was reported that the key topics of discussion between the two sides would be the development of good neighbourly relations, the implementation of joint projects, in particular in the areas of economy, border infrastructure, protection of the rights of national minorities, progress towards Ukraine's accession to the EU and NATO, and the Peace Formula as a way to a just end to Russian aggression.

Updated information

Later, the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry reported that the one-on-one talks between Sybiha and Szijjarto lasted about an hour, twice as long as planned.

After that, negotiations began in an expanded format with the participation of delegations.

As a reminder, on 30 August, Hungarian Foreign Minister Szijjarto visited Russia.

On 27 September, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi said that China and Brazil would create a "Friends of Peace" platform to resolve the "Ukrainian crisis".

Szijjártó said Hungary was joining the platform of China and Brazil.

