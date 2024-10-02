Four emergency vehicles are damaged in Kharkiv region as result of Russian shelling, driver wounded. PHOTOS

An ambulance driver was wounded in Kharkiv region due to Russian shelling. Four emergency vehicles were damaged.

This was reported by the Ministry of Health on Facebook, Censor.NET reports.

The Ministry of Health said that the enemy hit was near the emergency medical services (EMS) station. The Russians used cluster munitions.

"Kharkiv region. Shelling with cluster munitions. There was a hit near the EMS station. Four ambulances were damaged. One of the drivers was hospitalized with a mild head injury, he is being provided with the necessary assistance," the statement said.

