More than 600 new models of domestically produced weapons and military equipment have been put into operation in Defense Forces since beginning of year, - Ministry of Defense. PHOTO

Since the beginning of 2024, the Ministry of Defence has codified and put into service in the Defence Forces more than 900 models of weapons and military equipment, including more than 600 of domestic production.

According to Censor.NET, this was stated by the First Deputy Minister of Defence of Ukraine, Lieutenant General Ivan Havryliuk.

It is noted that throughout 2023, 405 samples of weapons and military equipment were codified, including 244 of domestic production.

The Ministry of Defence said that among the codified and approved new weapons and military equipment, the largest number of vehicles, unmanned aerial systems, ammunition, electronic warfare systems, communications, engineering equipment, and ground robotic platforms.

"In 2024, domestic arms manufacturers not only increased the production of a wide range of weapons and military equipment, but also created many new models. We are talking about the production of high-tech weapons, the role of which is significantly increasing on the battlefield. We are currently working on a number of important projects that will increase our firepower. I can't go into details, as this issue requires silence today," Havryliuk said.

It is also noted that of the more than 600 domestic models of weapons and military equipment approved for use this year, almost half of them were commissioned during the third quarter.