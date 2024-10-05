ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
10424 visitors online
News Photo
673 0

Since beginning of full-scale invasion in Kharkiv region, sappers have cleared over 720 hectares of land - SES. PHOTOS

Since the start of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine, SES engineers have cleared more than 720 hectares in the Kharkiv region using mechanised demining machines .

This was reported by the press service of the State Emergency Service of Ukraine, Censor.NET reports.

According to the sappers, the findings often include artillery shells, grenade launchers, mortar shells, and the remains of Uragan multiple rocket launchers.

на Харківщині сапери розмінували понад 720 га земель

на Харківщині сапери розмінували понад 720 га земель

During their work, the sappers, in particular, used a Croatian-made DOK-ING MV-10 vehicle. It is designed to defuse both anti-tank and anti-personnel mines.

на Харківщині сапери розмінували понад 720 га земель

на Харківщині сапери розмінували понад 720 га земель

The MV-10 is operated remotely by the operator using a remote control from a safe distance. Special attention is currently being paid to agricultural land.

на Харківщині сапери розмінували понад 720 га земель

на Харківщині сапери розмінували понад 720 га земель

See more: Entire village burned down: Forest fire spreads to houses in Kharkiv region, killing 4 people. VIDEO&PHOTOS

Author: 

Kharkivshchyna (1976) demining (196) sapper (69)
Share:
Summarize:
 Support Censor.NET
 
 