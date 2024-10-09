Soldiers of 67th SMB Viacheslav Legkyi (Skif) and Dmytro Marchenko (Uzhyk) died while performing combat mission. PHOTO

While defending Ukraine, soldiers of the 2nd Mechanised Battalion of the 67th Brigade - combat medic Viacheslav Legkyi (Skif) and driver Dmytro Marchenko (Uzhyk) - were killed while performing a combat mission at the front.

This was reported on the Facebook page of the 67th Separate Mechanised Brigade of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

It is noted that the soldiers died saving their comrades.

What is known about the fallen Heroes?

Skif joined the army in October 2022 at the age of 19. Uzhyk became part of the brigade in December 2023, when he was only 20.

According to their comrades-in-arms, the fallen Viacheslav and Dmytro were motivated and cheerful. The combat medic and driver repeatedly risked their own lives to save their comrades and performed combat missions on the front line without fail.

"Many of the soldiers of the 67th Brigade survived the wounds thanks to their bravery and correct, well-trained actions during evacuation from the battlefield and first aid in extreme conditions under enemy fire," the 67th Brigade of the Armed Forces of Ukraine said.

"This is an exorbitant loss for the unit, the brigade, and the entire country, which is fighting the horde for the right to exist," the brigade added.

