Since beginning of year, 175 models of motor vehicles have been approved for use in Defense Forces, 76 of them are of domestic production - Ministry of Defense. PHOTO

In the first 9 months of 2024, the Ministry of Defence codified and authorized 175 vehicles for use in the Defence Forces, including 76 domestically produced vehicles.

According to Colonel Volodymyr Rochniak, Head of the Main Directorate for Life Cycle Support of Weapons and Military Equipment, it is not just tactical combat vehicles or pick-up trucks, but a wide range of equipment that is essential for the Defence Forces.

According to him, the codified equipment includes modern electric and petrol motorcycles, ATVs, hexacycles, all-terrain buggies, amphibians, pick-up trucks, tactical combat vehicles, tankers, cranes, car workshops, backhoe loaders, technical assistance vehicles, evacuation and tractor trailers, mobile bath and laundry complexes, trailers, and semi-trailers, etc.

It is reported that out of 175 new vehicle models, more than half were codified during the third quarter.

Domestically produced motor vehicles

Among the domestic innovations are the unique silent Atom Military electric motorcycle, six-wheeled Polaris hexacycles, the TAKHA amphibious vehicle, the TAKHA 3400 ten-wheeled off-road vehicle, the Varan ultra-low buggy, etc.





Foreign samples

The foreign models of vehicles that have been approved for use in the Defence Forces this year include MAN, IVECO, SCANIA trucks, VOLVO and DAF tractors, PEUGEOT LANDTREK, TOYOTA HILUX, MITSUBISHI L200 pick-up trucks, CAT 428 backhoe loader, and DAEWOO pyrotechnic machines.

