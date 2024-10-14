Gas explosion occurs in high-rise building in Zakarpattia: 1 person killed. PHOTOS

An explosion occurred in an apartment building in Svaliava, Zakarpattia, Ukraine.

This was reported by the regional police, Censor.NET reports.

It happened on Promyslova Street. As a result of the explosion, the windows in the entrance were blown out.

"We managed to find out that a gas explosion probably occurred in a first-floor apartment in a five-storey building. The exact cause is being established. It is preliminarily known that as a result, one person died. Information about the victims is being clarified," the statement said.

Read more: He earned UAH 3.7 million on fictitious supply of components for drones for military: police expose entrepreneur in Zakarpattia region







