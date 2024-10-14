17 samples of demining equipment have been approved for use in Defense Forces since beginning of year - Ministry of Defense. PHOTOS

In the first 9 months of 2024, the Ministry of Defence of Ukraine codified and authorised 17 models of demining equipment for use in the Defence Forces, including 5 of domestic production.

This was reported by the Ministry of Defence, Censor.NET reports.

As noted, Ukrainian gunsmiths produce the tracked (exploder) roller, demining vehicles, individual demining kits, and modern pulse metal detectors required by the Defence Forces.

The foreign models of demining equipment codified for the Defence Forces include Croatian chain and exploder rollers, German integrated mine protection and mine detection systems, British cutter and exploder rollers, demining complexes, American armoured engineering vehicles, etc.

In addition, the Ministry of Defence added that domestic manufacturers of ground robotic systems are actively involved in the production of demining equipment. The defence ministry has already codified several models of ground robotic systems that effectively perform demining functions: " Zmii, Vepr, FOX 2.