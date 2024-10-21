Pentagon chief Austin arrives in Kyiv on visit - CNN. PHOTO (updated)

On Monday, 21 October, Pentagon chief Lloyd Austin arrived in Kyiv for an unannounced visit.

This is reported by CNN, Censor.NET reports.

As noted, Austin arrived in Kyiv because the future of US aid to Ukraine "depends on the inevitable US presidential election and Russia's continued small but steady gains on the frontlines".

Thus, the Pentagon chief plans to meet in Kyiv with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Defence Minister Rustem Umerov to discuss Ukraine's arms needs and how the US can continue to support the Armed Forces over the next year.

"The secretary's visit will also be a moment for him to 'step back' and look at the 'arc' of US-Ukraine relations over the past two and a half years of war," a senior defence official said.

Read more: Austin after NATO-Ukraine Council meeting: We stand with Ukraine now and for long haul

Later, Austin confirmed his visit to Kyiv on social network X.

"I have returned to Ukraine for the fourth time as Secretary of Defence, demonstrating that the United States, along with the international community, continues to support Ukraine," the minister wrote.