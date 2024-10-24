Two Ukrainians sentenced to 20 years in prison in Belarus: father and son accused of "agent activity". PHOTO

The Gomel Regional Court sentenced Ukrainian citizens Serhii Kabarchuk and his son Pavel to 20 years in a maximum security penal colony for allegedly planning to commit terrorist acts in the Russian Federation and Belarus. Each of them was also fined 700,000 Belarusian rubles.

This is reported by the state agency BELTA.

It is noted that the Kabarchuks were found guilty of espionage, preparation for an act of terrorism and crimes related to firearms, ammunition and explosives. The court hearing was held in a closed session.

Details of the case

According to the case file, the Kabarchuks were detained in February 2024 in southern Belarus while crossing the border from Ukraine as part of a "sabotage and reconnaissance group" consisting of citizens of both countries. Investigators claimed to have found "explosive devices and other means of destruction" on the detainees, which were allegedly intended to commit terrorist attacks in Russia and Belarus.

The case file states that Serhii Kabarchuk, born in 1963, nicknamed 'Butler', was formerly an employee of the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine. After his dismissal, he and his sons Bohdan, born in 1997, and Pavel, born in 1993, were engaged in smuggling, BELTA reports.

The KGB claimed that the "deployment of a sabotage and reconnaissance group to Belarus" was organised by the Security Service of Ukraine, and that the detainees were handed explosive devices just before crossing the Belarusian border. The SSU has not publicly commented on these allegations.

Charges in Ukraine

A few days after their arrest, the "Flagshtok" media outlet found out that the Kabarchuks had been under investigation in Ukraine since June 2023. They were charged with three articles, including drug smuggling, as well as their illegal manufacture and sale.

The newspaper reported that in Ukraine, the father and son faced up to 12 years in prison. Along with them, a resident of Brest, Vitaly Vlasyuk, was detained on the border with Belarus and charged with smuggling.

