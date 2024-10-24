He was trying to illegally enter Hungary, but got lost and stuck in swamp: Border guards rescued offender who called SBGS himself. PHOTO

Near the border with Hungary, border guards rescued a violator who got lost and almost drowned in a swamp while attempting to illegally cross the border.

This was reported by the State Border Guard Service, Censor.NET reports.

"Last night, a 29-year-old resident of Ivano-Frankivsk region called the hotline of the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine and began the conversation with the words: "Good night, I want to surrender to the border guards." The man admitted that he was trying to get to Hungary outside the checkpoints. As it turned out, he got lost in a swampy area and could not get out on his own," the statement said.

Border guards found out where the man was and soon the response team found him.

As noted, the offender jumped into the Charonda Canal and was unable to get out of the marshy area on his own. Border guards pulled the man out of the water and took him to the border guard unit, provided him with dry clothes and an opportunity to dry his shoes and personal belongings.

The SBGS added that now the man will have to answer in court for trying to illegally cross the state border of Ukraine.