Countries of Northern Europe are ready to increase assistance to Ukraine and support all points of the "Victory Plan" - Zelenskyy. PHOTOS

The fourth "Ukraine-Northern Europe" summit was held, and it was productive.

"The best thing to hear from partners in a war like this is what next step we can take to support Ukraine. Denmark, Iceland, Norway, Finland and Sweden are ready to increase their support for our defence. We discussed how to supply additional air defence systems to Ukraine, in particular Patriots," the Head of State noted.

According to him, the parties agreed to increase defence production both in Ukraine and in their partners. The industrial base of defence against Russian aggression will only grow.

Zelenskyy also noted that all Nordic partners have supported Ukraine's "Victory Plan" - clear points that strengthen our ability to bring a just peace closer.

"And I am grateful for the willingness to work with other partners, to convince them that determination can change history for the better.

"And I am grateful for the willingness to work with other partners, to convince them that determination can change history for the better.

We discussed in detail our need for geopolitical certainty. Inviting Ukraine to join NATO is a way to strengthen not only Ukraine, but also all partners in the Alliance. This will open a much more positive security perspective for all NATO member states in the long term, as it will put an end to Russia's imperial ambitions," the Head of State emphasised.



















"We also share a common understanding of the need to strengthen sanctions against Russia, in particular to limit its ability to use the shadow tanker fleet to finance aggression. It is very important that our partners in Northern Europe are supported in this by all partners in the European Union and the G7. Putin's shadow tanker fleet is a global threat, and it is time to find a solution to overcome it," he concludes.