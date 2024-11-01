"Eastern Shield": Poland began construction of line of fortifications on border with Russian Federation and Belarus. PHOTO

Poland has begun construction of a line of defensive fortifications, called the Eastern Shield, on its borders with Russia and Belarus.

This was announced by Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk, Censor.NET reports.

He posted a photo showing construction equipment.

A total of PLN 10 billion ($2.5 billion) was allocated to strengthen the borders with Russia and Belarus to deter aggression.

"We want our border to be secure in times of peace and impenetrable in times of war," Tusk said in May this year.

Read also on Censor.NET: Poland changes requirements for international transport on its territory. What do Ukrainian carriers need to know?

The minister said that the Eastern Shield will consist of, among other things, infrastructure, fortifications, a drone and anti-drone system, and a surveillance system at all levels.

As a reminder, in 2022, Poland built a 5.5-metre-high, 186-km-long fence on the border with Belarus and installed a modern electronic monitoring system.