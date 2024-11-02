The Russians hit a police station in Kharkiv, a colonel was killed, and 40 people were injured. PHOTOS

On Friday, November 1, Russian invaders launched a targeted missile attack on a police station in the center of Kharkiv. One police officer was killed, 40 were injured.

The head of the National Police, Ivan Vyhivskyi, said this on Facebook

"Today, the Russian enemy targeted a location of police officers in the centre of Kharkiv with two missiles, killing a police officer and wounding 26 other police officers and four civilians," Vyhivskyi said.

He said that the deceased was police colonel Andrii Matvienko.

Currently, law enforcement officers are working at the scene, providing assistance at the hit site and documenting another Russian war crime.

