Drunk driver drove into military vehicle during curfew in Kyiv: Two injured. PHOTOS

In Kyiv, on 3 November, a drunk driver drove into a military vehicle during the curfew, at around 1am, injuring his passenger and the soldier. The man was served a notice of suspicion.

This was reported by the press service of the Kyiv City Prosecutor's Office, Censor.NET informs.

As noted, the driver of an Audi A5 was driving along Beresteiskyi Avenue in Kyiv during the curfew period. At that time, a Mitsubishi L200 military vehicle was standing on the carriageway ahead, with a serviceman of the Armed Forces of Ukraine next to it.

The driver of an Audi A5 reportedly failed to see the Mitsubishi L200 in his lane in time, collided with it and hit the serviceman.

As a result of the accident, a 37-year-old serviceman and a 36-year-old female passenger of an Audi A5 were hospitalised with multiple injuries.

The prosecutor's office also said that the "Drager" device recorded 2.4 ppm of alcohol in the Audi driver's blood. He was detained in accordance with Article 208 of the CPC of Ukraine.

"Under the procedural supervision of the Kyiv City Prosecutor's Office, a 33-year-old driver was served a notice of suspicion of violating traffic safety rules while intoxicated, which caused the victims moderate bodily harm (Part 1 of Article 286-1 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine)," the prosecutor's office said in a statement.

The sanction of the article provides for up to three years' imprisonment with deprivation of the right to drive vehicles for a period of three to five years.